Report: Nevada Highway Patrol responded to 65 fatal crashes in 2019

The Nevada Highway Patrol Southern Command said troopers responded to several fatal crashes in 2019. NHP said it responded to 65 fatal traffic crashes that resulted in 70 deaths.

The Southern Command responded to 65 crashes that resulted in 70 people dying. NHP says that number is slightly lower than in 2018. Troopers in the Southern Command say they made nearly 90-thousand traffic stops in 2019.





