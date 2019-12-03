Global  

Report: Nevada Highway Patrol responded to 65 fatal crashes in 2019

Report: Nevada Highway Patrol responded to 65 fatal crashes in 2019

Report: Nevada Highway Patrol responded to 65 fatal crashes in 2019

The Nevada Highway Patrol Southern Command said troopers responded to several fatal crashes in 2019.

NHP said it responded to 65 fatal traffic crashes that resulted in 70 deaths.
Report: Nevada Highway Patrol responded to 65 fatal crashes in 2019

HIGHWAY PATROL INVESTIGATED IN20- 19.THE SOUTHERN COMMAND RESPONDEDTO 65 CRASHES...THAT RESULTED IN 70 PEOPLEDYING.N-H-P SAYS..THAT NUMBER IS SLIGHTLY LOWERTHAN IN 20-18.TROOPERS IN THE SOUTHERNCOMMAND SAY..THEY MADE NEARLY 90-THOUSANDTRAFFIC STOPS IN 20-19.WE'RE GETTING A FIRST LOOKINSIDE TH




