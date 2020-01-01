Global  

Carlos Ghosn Thought About Making His Life Into A Movie

Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:32s
Carlos Ghosn spent months in his Japanese apartment, waiting for chargers of financial wrongdoing.

According to Business Insider, during that time Ghosn thought about making his life into a movie.

Ghosn met with Hollywood producer John Lesher to discuss a movie about his journey in becoming an international executive.
Carlos Ghosn was reportedly interested in making a Hollywood movie about his life

