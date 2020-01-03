Global  

LVMPD credit public's help and call logs in capturing domestic violence suspect

LVMPD credit public's help and call logs in capturing domestic violence suspect

LVMPD credit public's help and call logs in capturing domestic violence suspect

Las Vegas Metro Police is thanking the public tonight in helping them arrest a man caught in a terrifying home video, allegedly kidnapping a woman.

23-year-old Darnell Rodgers was arrested and is facing multiple felony charges.

Jeremy Chen reports.
