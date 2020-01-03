LVMPD credit public's help and call logs in capturing domestic violence suspect 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 02:33s - Published LVMPD credit public's help and call logs in capturing domestic violence suspect Las Vegas Metro Police is thanking the public tonight in helping them arrest a man caught in a terrifying home video, allegedly kidnapping a woman. 23-year-old Darnell Rodgers was arrested and is facing multiple felony charges. Jeremy Chen reports. 0

