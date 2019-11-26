Global  

Five Things To Never Do At A Chain Restaurant

1.

Don’t expect to be served before closing time.

2.

Never snap your fingers at a server to get their attention.

3.

Don’t let kids run around the restaurant.

4.

Avoid leaving a big mess behind.

5.

Don’t forget to tip.
