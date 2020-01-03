Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

David Dobrik FORCED to Move After Fans Won't Stop Showing Up at His House

Video Credit: What's Trending - Duration: 04:20s - Published < > Embed
David Dobrik FORCED to Move After Fans Won't Stop Showing Up at His House

David Dobrik FORCED to Move After Fans Won't Stop Showing Up at His House

David Dobrik hasn't had any luck trying to get rid of the fans who are trying to get to his house 24/7.

David might have to move due to the amount of people trying to get into his property in the hills.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

VilleBells

TheVilleBells DAVID DOBRIK IS FORCED TO MOVE OUT https://t.co/xMfvh1dkCa via @YouTube 4 days ago

bells_moon

NewMoonBells DAVID DOBRIK IS FORCED TO MOVE OUT https://t.co/4fevCTtyg1 via @YouTube 4 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.