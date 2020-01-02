Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Victim in Fatal Laptop Theft at Oakland Starbucks Died on His Birthday

Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 02:41s - Published < > Embed
Victim in Fatal Laptop Theft at Oakland Starbucks Died on His Birthday

Victim in Fatal Laptop Theft at Oakland Starbucks Died on His Birthday

Police arrested two people suspected in the theft of a laptop computer from a customer at an Oakland Starbucks who witnesses said died after being injured while chasing the thieves.

Da Lin reports (1-2-10)
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Details Emerge On Man Killed In Brazen Laptop Theft At Montclair Starbucks [Video]Details Emerge On Man Killed In Brazen Laptop Theft At Montclair Starbucks

Neighbors said the man killed in a brazen laptop theft at a Montclair Starbucks died on his birthday. Da Lin talked to them.

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:42Published

Oakland Neighborhood Reeling From Starbucks Laptop Theft, Homicide [Video]Oakland Neighborhood Reeling From Starbucks Laptop Theft, Homicide

Two suspects have been arrested in connection with a laptop theft and subsequent vehicular homicide outside the Montclair Starbucks in Oakland on New Year’s Eve. Joe Vazquez reports. (1-1-20)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 01:47Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.