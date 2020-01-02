Victim in Fatal Laptop Theft at Oakland Starbucks Died on His Birthday 36 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 02:41s - Published Victim in Fatal Laptop Theft at Oakland Starbucks Died on His Birthday Police arrested two people suspected in the theft of a laptop computer from a customer at an Oakland Starbucks who witnesses said died after being injured while chasing the thieves. Da Lin reports (1-2-10)

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this