Former NBA Commissioner David Stern dies at age 77

David Stern dies at age 77
Former NBA Commissioner David Stern dies at age 77

Is mourning the loss of the hall of famform nba commisioner david of the hall of fame, former nba commisioner david of the hall of fame, former nba coioner david stern.

The national basketball association released the information this afternoon that stern passed away at age 77.

-- he had been hospitalized for the past two anda half weeks after suffering a brain hemorrage.

-- stern served as the longest-tenured commissioner at thirty years form 1984-2014 and founded the wnba in 1996.

He retired in 2014.

-- he headlined the expansions of the nba into media and digital assets, making it a global brand and was



