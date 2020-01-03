Rochester's first 2020 baby

It wasn't long after the clock struck midnight in rochester á the first baby of 2020 was born.

One of more than 392á thousand babies born on new year's day á á that's according to unicef.

Kimt news 3's isabella basco caught up with the new parents.

Katie... destiny krampitz and austin hulsing are the proud parents of a beautiful baby girl named rosalie anne hulsing.

Her due date was supposed to be december 27th... but her dad was so convinced the baby would be born on new year's and he was right.

It's only fitting a new year breeds new life.

Here in rochester... we got the chance to meet rosalie anne hulsing... rochester's first baby born in 2020.

Mommy destiny krampitz is already noticing rosalie's personality traits.

"she hates sleeping by herself, i mean i get she's still pretty attached and she wasn't born that long ago, but she's definitely got an attitude."

Rosalie may be rochester's first baby of the decade... but titles don't matter to these new parents.

She's perfect á either way.

"it's just amazing, i never thought i could love something so much in my life."

Interestingly enough á destiny named her daughter rosalie after a character in the famous twilight movie and book series.

Rosalie was born at 1:19 a.m.

On new year's.