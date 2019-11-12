Global  

Bennett Skowronek Talks Transfer to Notre Dame

Hey good evening everyone..

Well during the decade he's been at notre dame, brian kelly has built quite a pipeline from fort wayne to south bend..tyler eifert, jaylon smith and drue tranquill all rocked the golden dome before going on to play in the n-f-l..and now another summit city star is hoping to follow in those footsteps..as we told you last night, former homestead high school star ben skowronek is bound for the bend..skowronek will play his final season of college football with the fighting irish after enrolling at notre dame as a grad transfer..the 6'4" receiver spent the previous four seasons at northwestern, where he caught for over 14-hundred yards and eight touchdowns... 3 skowronek missed much of last season with an ankle injury, but he says he expects to be ready to




