US Forces Kill Top Iranian General During Airstrike 54 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 03:13s - Published CBS4's Natalie Brand reports on the breaking details. CBS4's Natalie Brand reports on the breaking details.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Joel Horton US forces kill top Iranian general in airstrike at Baghdad airport https://t.co/PJckGuBxTW https://t.co/ngsYsdwJds 11 minutes ago Hassan A Abubakar US forces kill top Iranian general in airstrike at Baghdad airport https://t.co/YAIijvKh7n 43 minutes ago David US forces kill top Iranian general in airstrike at Baghdad airport https://t.co/d3mLS5aPuL https://t.co/LEXISKVK0Q 46 minutes ago 1 Fort Lauderdale Fort Lauderdale News Search Reviews (US Forces Kill Top Iranian General During Airstrike) Fort Lauderdale News -… https://t.co/m8zoaaG3iX 55 minutes ago Stellar 💐 @orangjuicegod trump ordered forces to kill an iranian general which has sparked iran to threaten them 2 hours ago Ron Nelson, Jr. US forces kill Iranian 🇮🇷 General in air strike ppl https://t.co/EOIHeiTTwd 2 hours ago