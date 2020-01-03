Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

US Forces Kill Top Iranian General During Airstrike

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 03:13s - Published < > Embed
US Forces Kill Top Iranian General During AirstrikeCBS4's Natalie Brand reports on the breaking details.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Top Iranian general killed in airstrike; oil gains


SeekingAlpha - Published Also reported by •Deutsche WelleCBC.caCBS 2SBSIndiaTimes


Dem Senator on Killing of Top Iran Gen. Soleimani: Did U.S. Just Set Off ‘Massive Regional War’ Without OK From Congress?

Shortly after reports emerged that top Iranian general and leader of the Quds forces Qassem Soleimani...
Mediaite - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

joel_horton5

Joel Horton US forces kill top Iranian general in airstrike at Baghdad airport https://t.co/PJckGuBxTW https://t.co/ngsYsdwJds 11 minutes ago

aahassan86

Hassan A Abubakar US forces kill top Iranian general in airstrike at Baghdad airport https://t.co/YAIijvKh7n 43 minutes ago

MrDWalker_

David US forces kill top Iranian general in airstrike at Baghdad airport https://t.co/d3mLS5aPuL https://t.co/LEXISKVK0Q 46 minutes ago

1_ftl

1 Fort Lauderdale Fort Lauderdale News Search Reviews (US Forces Kill Top Iranian General During Airstrike) Fort Lauderdale News -… https://t.co/m8zoaaG3iX 55 minutes ago

StellarQuartz

Stellar 💐 @orangjuicegod trump ordered forces to kill an iranian general which has sparked iran to threaten them 2 hours ago

RonNelson77

Ron Nelson, Jr. US forces kill Iranian 🇮🇷 General in air strike ppl https://t.co/EOIHeiTTwd 2 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump Orders Airstrike That Kills Top Iranian General [Video]Trump Orders Airstrike That Kills Top Iranian General

Trump Orders Airstrike That Kills Top Iranian General . The Pentagon confirmed that Iranian Gen. Qassim Soleimani was targeted in the attack near Baghdad Airport. . Soleimani was the head of Iran's..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:26Published

US kills Iran’s most powerful general in Baghdad strike [Video]US kills Iran’s most powerful general in Baghdad strike

The United States killed Iran’s top general and the architect of Tehran’s proxy wars in the Middle East in an airstrike at Baghdad’s international airport Friday, an attack that threatens to..

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 00:51Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.