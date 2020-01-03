FDA Banning Flavored E-Cigarette Pods To Try To Stop Product From Enticing Teens 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Duration: 02:34s - Published FDA Banning Flavored E-Cigarette Pods To Try To Stop Product From Enticing Teens In an effort to keep teens and young adults from getting hurt, the FDA is banning flavored pods, but not the tobacco and menthol flavors or refillable e-liquids. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this