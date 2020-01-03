Dallas Police Chief Releases Plan To Combat Violent Crime 53 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Duration: 02:29s - Published Dallas Police Chief Releases Plan To Combat Violent Crime One of the ideas is to drill down on the parts of the city most impacted by an increase in violent crime.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this B.L. McMillan RT @ResisterDot: The 26-page report was sent to city leaders on New Year’s Eve in response to the mayor’s request for a comprehensive crime… 26 minutes ago #ResisterSquadSister The 26-page report was sent to city leaders on New Year’s Eve in response to the mayor’s request for a comprehensiv… https://t.co/cpzUuEoiem 52 minutes ago de la Mancha RT @wfaa: Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson said the crime reduction plan police Chief Reneé Hall released Thursday should've been "more ambitious.… 1 hour ago Clayton Neville Dallas Police Chief Releases Crime Reduction Plan Per Mayor’s Request. https://t.co/vRUggrmoRF @WBAP247NEWS @570KLIF 5 hours ago WFAA Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson said the crime reduction plan police Chief Reneé Hall released Thursday should've been "m… https://t.co/2gFlJZVoTs 7 hours ago Jonathan Green They want her out of Dallas. https://t.co/X85iHFNKJZ 8 hours ago Tasha Tsiaperas RT @wfaa: Police Chief Reneé Hall’s 2020 crime plan includes increasing the number of investigators working for the Dallas Police Departmen… 11 hours ago SND Dev The 26-page report was sent to city leaders on New Year’s Eve in response to the mayor’s request for a comprehensiv… https://t.co/GYKiN4KPjV 11 hours ago