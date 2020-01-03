Celebration Folo

Global  

Thousands of people rang in the new year and new decade at a massive party in downtown tupelo.

The first ever new year's eve celebration took over fairpark and downtown tupelo.
Thousands of people rang in the new year and new decade at a massive party in downtown tupelo.

The first ever new year's eve celebration took over fairpark and downtown tupelo.

There was live music and food.

A specially designed ball drop and fireworks show rang in the new year.

"tupelo is booming, economy, civic pride, community spirit, it's just an exciting time in te city of tupelo right now, just ask everybody to come be a part of it."

Organizers hope the new year's eve party will be an annual event .

A new toyota corolla was also given away at the end of the festivities.

