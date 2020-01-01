Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Illinois sees first legal sales of recreational marijuana

Video Credit: WTHI - Published < > Embed
Illinois sees first legal sales of recreational marijuana

Illinois sees first legal sales of recreational marijuana

In Illinois, nearly three dozen dispensaries have been issued licenses to sell recreational marijuana.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Illinois sees first legal sales of recreational marijuana

Into effect back in july.

Back to you.

While recreational marijuana is legal in the state of illinois....here in the wabash valley some counties have taken a different stance.

Last year leaders in clark county, illinois passed an ordinance.

That ordinance "bans" selling, making and growing marijuana.

Officials in oblong, illinois hoped to pass a similar ordinance.

However, it did "not" pass.

Officials then voted to pursue a referendum on the issue.

It will now be on the ballot in the march election.

The question reads should the board of trustees of the village of oblong prohibit cannabis business establishments in the village?

Yes or no.

News 10 will continue to follow the progression of this story.



Recent related news from verified sources

Illinois sees first legal sales of recreational marijuana

CHICAGO (AP) — The sale of marijuana for recreational purposes became legal Wednesday in Illinois...
SeattlePI.com - Published Also reported by •Seattle TimesRTTNewsTIMEFOXNews.com


Illinois pot sales total $3.2M on first day. Check out the taxes!

Recreational marijuana sales in Illinois totaled $3.2 million on Jan. 1, the first day of legal...
bizjournals - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.comRTTNewsFOXNews.comNewsmax



You Might Like


Tweets about this

social_trees

Social Trees SHARE/RETWEET! -> Illinois sees first legal sales of recreational marijuana [ CLICK LINK TO VIEW POST =>… https://t.co/c1H47EikcU 24 minutes ago

xavierhmaillard

xavie RT @Herbsistah: 3.2 Million first day sales!🌱🎶🏃🏾‍♀️ #illinoiscannabis #Illinoismarijuana #MarijuanaFirstLook #marijuana #marijuananews #He… 25 minutes ago

amirbr619

Amir619 RT @fox32news: The sale of marijuana for recreational purposes became legal Wednesday in Illinois to the delight of pot fans — many who beg… 2 hours ago

DariusRadzius

Darius Radzius RT @1010WINS: Illinois sees first legal sales of recreational marijuana https://t.co/7anqLzgOPE https://t.co/nLHVc9cbBN 2 hours ago

Spremechncelor

Patrick Tench RT @StephsUniverse: Does Virginia want unlimited money to fund every budget, make repairs, fund programs, etc... legalize & tax weed. Now.… 2 hours ago

BlueWav85416855

Blue Wave🇺🇲🇵🇷🦈🌊 Illinois sees first legal sales of recreational marijuana https://t.co/0S9xGscsvC @MailOnline 3 hours ago

bogiefurret

Elizabeth Brown Illinois sees first legal sales of recreational marijuana https://t.co/y0XHCiVa0R 3 hours ago

StephsUniverse

Stephanies Universe Does Virginia want unlimited money to fund every budget, make repairs, fund programs, etc... legalize & tax weed. N… https://t.co/V70EXQVzAO 3 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Detecting drugged driving in Wisconsin [Video]Detecting drugged driving in Wisconsin

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (NBC 26) -- Recreational marijuana is now legal in both Michigan and Illinois. Medical marijuana is legal in Minnesota. In Wisconsin, the drug is still illegal.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:00Published

Illinois' New Marijuana Law Could Set Benchmark For Social Equity [Video]Illinois' New Marijuana Law Could Set Benchmark For Social Equity

Illinois has officially launched its new legal recreational marijuana program and experts say its social equity provisions are the gold standard.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 03:36Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.