Illinois sees first legal sales of recreational marijuana

While recreational marijuana is legal in the state of illinois....here in the wabash valley some counties have taken a different stance.

Last year leaders in clark county, illinois passed an ordinance.

That ordinance "bans" selling, making and growing marijuana.

Officials in oblong, illinois hoped to pass a similar ordinance.

However, it did "not" pass.

Officials then voted to pursue a referendum on the issue.

It will now be on the ballot in the march election.

The question reads should the board of trustees of the village of oblong prohibit cannabis business establishments in the village?

Yes or no.

News 10 will continue to follow the progression of this story.