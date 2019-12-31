2020 means new laws in Illinois: Which ones could impact you

Changes are on the way for folks in illinois.

Good evening and thank you for joining us.

Hundreds of laws are set to go in place in the land of lincoln today.

At five we told you about several laws that went into effect.

They include a law that aims to keep you safe on the roadway, a license plate fee increase , and a law that will make diaper changing stations more accessible.

News 10's jada huddlestun breaks down more of the laws hitting the books this new year.

On news 10 first at five..

We told you about several new laws going into place today.

That includes one of the biggest talkers..

The legalization of recreational marijuana.

Now..

That's just one of many laws that could impact you.

Here's a look at some of the other new laws.

January 1st 20-20 means a lot of changes are on the way in illinois.

With hundreds of new laws hitting the books..

Here's what you need to know for the start of the new year.

Workers will now see some more cash in their pockets.

The minimum wage has now been raised one dollar making it $9.25 an hour.

It'll jump to 10-dollars july 1st 20-20..

Then it'll increase 1-dollar each january until 20-25.

As of now..

Illinois is the first state in the midwest to push its wage to 15-dollars.

Some are afraid of what this could mean for small businesses.

'it'll just turn into big chain link processes.

Every family business and small town resturant isn't going to be anything anymore."

You'll no longer be able to smoke with a minor in the car.

That includes..

Cigarettes..

Pipes..

Cigars..

And marijuana.

The law is in effect whether the car is stopped or the windows are rolled down.

The violation would result in a fine of up to 100-dollars for the first offense.

The second offense would not exceed 250-dollars.

Families will now be able to get their kids "life-saving medication" for a cheaper cost.

The new law requires insurance companies to cover the cost of "epi-pens".

That's for children..

Whose allergies require it.

This move is in response to the rising cost of the injectors over the last decade.

All illinois high schoolers who finish with a grade point average in the top 10 percent of their class will be accepted to some state unversities.

That includes northern illinois university, eastern illinois university, southern illinois university and western illinois university.

Now this is only if they meet other criteria like curriculum requirements and test scores."

Again..

These are just a few of the many laws that could impact you this year.

As far as indiana goes..

The major law changes already went into effect back in july.

Back to you.

Back to you.

Back in july.

Into effect already went changes the major law indiana goes..

As far as you this year.

Could impact laws that of the many are just a few again..

These again..

These are just a few of the many laws that could impact you this year.

As far as indiana goes..

The major law changes already went