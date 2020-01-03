Huntsville Housing Authority wins grant to help residents get better jobs

To all charges.

The huntsville housing authority was one of seven hundred public housing agencies in america that received a grant from the federal government to help residents get better job opportunities.

Waay 31's ashley carter spoke with people today who say grants like these are greatly needed.

Look live "i'm standing outside of butler terrace which is one of the huntsville housing authority was awarded more than 268-thousand dollars of the 80- million dollar grant.

The albertville...flo rence and sheffield housing authorities also