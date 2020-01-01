Global  

Shakamak State Park 'first day' hike draws large crowd

People visited state parks across Indiana to enjoy the great outdoors on the first day of 2020.
W-t-h-i-tv dot com.

People across the state of indiana got a healthy start to the new year.

The "indiana department of natural resources" offered first day hikes at state parks.

News 10 caught up with hikers at shakamak state park.

Many of them even brought their dogs along.

News 10 spoke with park leaders.

They say spending some time outdoors was a great way to begin the new year.

"just don't stop today.

The park is open to come in all year round.

We want people to come in and enjoy the park and the outdoors.

It's also good health."

Shakamak state park has participated in the hike for several years.

Around 175 people participated




