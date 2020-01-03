Security On Alert After Spike In Anti-Semitic Attacks 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 02:51s - Published Security On Alert After Spike In Anti-Semitic Attacks CBS2's Jessica Layton has the latest on the heighten level of security in Jewish neighborhoods following a rash of attacks. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this