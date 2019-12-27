Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Fans React To Bowl Game

Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published < > Embed
Fans React To Bowl Game

Fans React To Bowl Game

Steven Dilsizian was in Huntsville talking to Alabama and Auburn fans about today's games.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Fans React To Bowl Game

Of the endzone.

A busy day of s-e-c football meant busy sports bars across north alabama.

Waay 31's steven dilsizian is live outside one of them in huntsville.



Recent related news from verified sources

'Nothing to worry us' - What Watford fans are saying ahead of facing Aston Villa

'Nothing to worry us' - What Watford fans are saying ahead of facing Aston VillaThis is what the Watford fans have been saying ahead of their game with Aston Villa at the weekend
Walsall Advertiser - Published

"Much better player than van Aanholt" - Many Palace fans hail "game changer" with "swagger"

Jairo Riedewald was hailed by Crystal Palace fans for his block to prevent a goal for West Ham...
Football FanCast - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

jonespaulr

Paul Jones @simonodocopp I am happy to sack draft position to reduce the chance of NE winning another Super Bowl. Also I love… https://t.co/HSgVMFFiOH 5 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Pat Patriot surprises fans with tickets to wild card game [Video]Pat Patriot surprises fans with tickets to wild card game

Who needs caffeine when you have a surprise like this to start the day!?

Credit: WCVB     Duration: 01:38Published

Fans enjoyed the experience at the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl [Video]Fans enjoyed the experience at the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

The Ohio Bobcats and the Nevada Wolfpack faced off against each in other in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl on the blue at Albertsons Stadium.

Credit: Idaho On Your Side     Duration: 01:35Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.