1/2/20 SCORES: CVA boys basketball remains unbeaten with win over Herkimer; Adirondack girls beat ND

And one local team looks to srt is calendar year out the way they ended the 2019 portion.
Central valley academy comes in undefeated at 6-0 - they played host to herkimer who looks to improve on a 3-5 record coming in.
--- first quarter - magicians with possession.
Jordyn lanaux the nice, shiny dime with a bounce pass down low to noah carpenter for the finish.
Carpenter had eight points tonight for herkimer.
--- next trip down the floor - magicians doing work in the paint.
Mardoni laguerre strong to the rim - banks itn plus the foul for the and-one opportunity.
He had eight as well.
--- thunder moving the ball around well - look at that passing.
Adam hall - from downtown - you know it!
Three of his eleven.
C-v-a by two.
--- final minute of the first - lanaux - ttherack - cou heavy contact.
Three- point play for him there.
--- he starts out the second in a similar fashion.
Absorbs contact - no fo re - but still gets it to fall.
He lead herkimer with 21 points.
--- c-v-a starts to heat up - jaylon o'neal - fakes the pass - decides to shoot.
That's a beauty from straight away for three.
Game-high 22 points for the freshman.
--- then off the steal - andrew perry - ahead to connor trevor... ...c-v-a stays perfect on the season thus far asthey win .
Back in utica - on the girlside notre dame tooon adirondaand thisne was tit throughout.
--- second quarter - jugglers down e.
Ajla sejdic right down broadway - up and in.
Jugglers back within three.
--- at the other end - wildcats respond.
Camille robere to belle kranbuhl for the quick turnaround shot.
29-24 adirondack at the half.
--- in the third -good start for the 'cats.
Erica sanford - lead pass to hannah miller.
33-24 adirondack.
--- jugglers working inside - sejdito caitlin snyder for the bank in and the foul.
--- to the fourth - defense to offense.
Miller deflects the pass - kennedy case controls it and she's off to the races.
X point adirondack lead with six minutes left.
--- under one minute to play - notre dame within three.
Lily sehring with a huge triple to tie the game at 47.
--- adirondack going for the win - kranbuhl looking to ps - is fouled and sent to the line with three tehs of a second remaining.
She hits both clutch free throws... ...and there's the difference.
Belle with ice in her veins lifts the wildcats to 49-47 win.
Roberts lead adirondack scorers with 20 points.
Other girls hoops scores - whisboro beats burnt hills- ballston lake 45-42 behind kiley snow's 13 points.
--- poland tops richfield springs 58-51.
Amaa sweet - 21 points for the tornadoes.
Boys side - holland patent beats adironda 669 in boonville.
Dylan ernst dropped 30 for the golden knights.
--- v-v-s 58-29 ov south jefferson.
Bailey janowskii 18 for the red devils.
Boys ice hockey - new hartford beat fult 3-1.
Caden kramer had a goalnd assist for the spartans.
Girls ice hockey - clinton ties oswot two goals a piece.
Mia lopata and ari williamson the warriors goal