1/2/20 SCORES: CVA boys basketball remains unbeaten with win over Herkimer; Adirondack girls beat ND

And one local team looks to srt is calendar year out the way they ended the 2019 portion.

Central valley academy comes in undefeated at 6-0 - they played host to herkimer who looks to improve on a 3-5 record coming in.

--- first quarter - magicians with possession.

Jordyn lanaux the nice, shiny dime with a bounce pass down low to noah carpenter for the finish.

Carpenter had eight points tonight for herkimer.

--- next trip down the floor - magicians doing work in the paint.

Mardoni laguerre strong to the rim - banks itn plus the foul for the and-one opportunity.

He had eight as well.

--- thunder moving the ball around well - look at that passing.

Adam hall - from downtown - you know it!

Three of his eleven.

C-v-a by two.

--- final minute of the first - lanaux - ttherack - cou heavy contact.

Three- point play for him there.

--- he starts out the second in a similar fashion.

Absorbs contact - no fo re - but still gets it to fall.

He lead herkimer with 21 points.

--- c-v-a starts to heat up - jaylon o'neal - fakes the pass - decides to shoot.

That's a beauty from straight away for three.

Game-high 22 points for the freshman.

--- then off the steal - andrew perry - ahead to connor trevor... ...c-v-a stays perfect on the season thus far asthey win .

Back in utica - on the girlside notre dame tooon adirondaand thisne was tit throughout.

--- second quarter - jugglers down e.

Ajla sejdic right down broadway - up and in.

Jugglers back within three.

--- at the other end - wildcats respond.

Camille robere to belle kranbuhl for the quick turnaround shot.

29-24 adirondack at the half.

--- in the third -good start for the 'cats.

Erica sanford - lead pass to hannah miller.

33-24 adirondack.

--- jugglers working inside - sejdito caitlin snyder for the bank in and the foul.

--- to the fourth - defense to offense.

Miller deflects the pass - kennedy case controls it and she's off to the races.

X point adirondack lead with six minutes left.

--- under one minute to play - notre dame within three.

Lily sehring with a huge triple to tie the game at 47.

--- adirondack going for the win - kranbuhl looking to ps - is fouled and sent to the line with three tehs of a second remaining.

She hits both clutch free throws... ...and there's the difference.

Belle with ice in her veins lifts the wildcats to 49-47 win.

Roberts lead adirondack scorers with 20 points.

Other girls hoops scores - whisboro beats burnt hills- ballston lake 45-42 behind kiley snow's 13 points.

--- poland tops richfield springs 58-51.

Amaa sweet - 21 points for the tornadoes.

Boys side - holland patent beats adironda 669 in boonville.

Dylan ernst dropped 30 for the golden knights.

--- v-v-s 58-29 ov south jefferson.

Bailey janowskii 18 for the red devils.

Boys ice hockey - new hartford beat fult 3-1.

Caden kramer had a goalnd assist for the spartans.

Girls ice hockey - clinton ties oswot two goals a piece.

Mia lopata and ari williamson the warriors goal