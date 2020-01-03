Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> > >

Iran's Qassem Soleimani killed in US air raid at Baghdad airport

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 26:15s - Published < > Embed
Iran's Qassem Soleimani killed in US air raid at Baghdad airport

Iran's Qassem Soleimani killed in US air raid at Baghdad airport

Pre-dawn raid also killed Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis in a major escalation of regional tensions.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Column: Soleimani strike will be felt well beyond Middle East

In killing Iran's Major-General Qassem Soleimani in an air strike near Baghdad's international...
Reuters India - Published

U.S. says it kills top Iranian commander Soleimani in air strike

The United States killed Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani, head of the elite Quds Force and...
Reuters India - Published Also reported by •Reuters



You Might Like


Tweets about this

kenneth51058447

kenneth RT @RyanAFournier: A U.S. air strike killed General Qassem Soleimani, and Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis. This is a bigger… 3 seconds ago

johannesdelgado

HOTHEADD👳🏽‍♂️ RT @Reuters: Iran has vowed revenge after a U.S. air strike in Baghdad killed Qassem Soleimani, commander of Iran’s elite Quds Force and ar… 5 seconds ago

gulshaira

Gulz_786 RT @AJEnglish: General Qassem Soleimani, the head of Iran’s elite al-Quds force, has been killed in a US air strike at Baghdad’s internatio… 9 seconds ago

samcbeverly

Sam RT @washingtonpost: Iran vowed to exact "severe revenge" on the U. S. after a drone strike killed Qasem Soleimani, the country’s most power… 11 seconds ago

azakharov82

Alexander RT @JackDetsch_ALM: Just in from DoD Press Sec: sr officials from DoD, State & ODNI brief House Armed Services today after US strike killed… 11 seconds ago

JulieA77669619

JulieA RT @ABCNewsLive: Sen. Chuck Schumer says Gang of Eight was not informed ahead of time of U.S. airstrike that killed Iranian commander Qasse… 16 seconds ago

FabiHudson

SurpriseBitch! RT @nytimes: Breaking News: The U.S. confirmed it was behind the strike that killed the powerful Iranian commander Qassim Suleimani, a majo… 22 seconds ago

MadihaF16596672

Madiha Fatima RT @ABC: Speaker Nancy Pelosi demands immediate briefing on U.S. airstrike that killed Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani—while GOP Sen. Li… 28 seconds ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

LAPD 'Monitoring' Developments After Iranian Military Commander Qassem Soleimani Killed In Airstrike [Video]LAPD 'Monitoring' Developments After Iranian Military Commander Qassem Soleimani Killed In Airstrike

The Los Angeles Police Department says they are monitoring the events developing in Iran after an air strike at Baghdad’s international airport killed top Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 02:39Published

Trump says he 'terminated' top Iran general to thwart attack on Americans [Video]Trump says he 'terminated' top Iran general to thwart attack on Americans

Iran promised vengeance after a U.S. air strike in Baghdad on Friday killed Qassem Soleimani, Tehran&apos;s most prominent military commander and the architect of its growing influence in the..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:19Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.