President Trump Orders Airstrike In Iraq

President Trump Orders Airstrike In Iraq

President Trump Orders Airstrike In Iraq

A U.S. airstrike is escalating the growing tension with Iran, report Amelia Santaniello and Frank Vascellaro (0:47).

WCCO 4 News At 10 – January 2, 2020
Trump deploys more troops to Mideast after US embassy attack

Trump deploys more troops to Mideast after US embassy attackWASHINGTON (AP) — Charging that Iran was “fully responsible” for an attack on the U.S. Embassy...
WorldNews - Published Also reported by •ReutersJapan Today


Pentagon confirms Donald Trump ordered killing of Iran Guards commander

US President Donald Trump ordered the killing of IRGC commander Qasem Soleimani, the Pentagon said....
IndiaTimes - Published


ME5ASH

TigerLadyTX - text TRUMP to 88022 RT @news_ntd: The @DeptofDefense confirmed that the U.S. military has killed the Iranian regime’s top military general Qassem Soleimani at… 39 minutes ago

KTVZ

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 President Trump ordered an airstrike at Baghdad Airport that killed Qasem Soleimani, a key Iranian military command… https://t.co/Yl7C8HYiyo 2 hours ago

ismkaya

İsmail Sarıkaya RT @WhiteHousePatch: The airstrikes follow attack U.S. Embassy compound in Iraq blamed on Iran by President Trump. Count on tense relations… 2 hours ago

news_ntd

NTD News The @DeptofDefense confirmed that the U.S. military has killed the Iranian regime’s top military general Qassem Sol… https://t.co/0R9o07dG8f 3 hours ago


Trump Orders Airstrike That Kills Top Iranian General [Video]Trump Orders Airstrike That Kills Top Iranian General

Trump Orders Airstrike That Kills Top Iranian General . The Pentagon confirmed that Iranian Gen. Qassim Soleimani was targeted in the attack near Baghdad Airport. . Soleimani was the head of..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:27

Trump Tweets at Iran, says they will be held responsible [Video]Trump Tweets at Iran, says they will be held responsible

President Donald Trump threatened Iran, saying they will be held responsible for the damage they made. According to Business Insider, violent protests at the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad caused damage...

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32

