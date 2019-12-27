Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Coyote Spotted In Lincoln Park Neighborhood

Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Duration: 00:34s - Published < > Embed
Coyote Spotted In Lincoln Park Neighborhood

Coyote Spotted In Lincoln Park Neighborhood

A couple spotted the coyote while trying to put their baby in the car near the Pottery Barn at 1000 W.

North Ave.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Replay Lincoln Park Hosts Harry Potter-Themed Pop-Up [Video]Replay Lincoln Park Hosts Harry Potter-Themed Pop-Up

Calling all wizards, witches, and muggles. You have one more week to hop on the Hogwarts Express and head to the Harry Potter popup bar at Replay Lincoln Park.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 04:12Published

Halsted St. Water Main Break Highlights Growing Problem [Video]Halsted St. Water Main Break Highlights Growing Problem

The water main that burst Thursday on Halsted Street in Lincoln Park was about 120 years old, and a pilot program involving a new way of rehabbing water mains has not started yet. CBS 2 Investigator..

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 02:54Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.