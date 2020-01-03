Global  

Sen. Cory Gardner Reacts To Iranian General Killing

Sen. Cory Gardner Reacts To Iranian General KillingQasem Soleimani was killed at the airport in Baghdad, Iraq.
Sen. Cory Gardner credits Trump for “decisive action” that killed Iranian military leader

A U.S. drone strike that killed an Iranian military commander in Iraq won praise Thursday night from...
Denver Post - Published


