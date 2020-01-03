Global  

FDA Bans Nearly All Vaping Flavors

FDA Bans Nearly All Vaping FlavorsThis comes after health concerns linked to vaping.
FDA Banning Flavored E-Cigarette Pods To Try To Stop Product From Enticing Teens [Video]FDA Banning Flavored E-Cigarette Pods To Try To Stop Product From Enticing Teens

In an effort to keep teens and young adults from getting hurt, the FDA is banning flavored pods, but not the tobacco and menthol flavors or refillable e-liquids.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 02:34Published

