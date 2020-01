US kills Iran’s most powerful general in Baghdad strike 51 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Duration: 00:51s - Published US kills Iran’s most powerful general in Baghdad strike The United States killed Iran’s top general and the architect of Tehran’s proxy wars in the Middle East in an airstrike at Baghdad’s international airport Friday, an attack that threatens to dramatically ratchet up tensions in the region.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

US kills Iran’s most powerful general in Baghdad strike PLEASE, IF YOU SEE THE CAR ORTHE LITTLE GIRL, CALL THEPOLICE.







You Might Like



Tweets about this