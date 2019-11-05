Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Long term recovery group in need of caseworkers

Video Credit: KHSL - Published < > Embed
Long term recovery group in need of caseworkers

Long term recovery group in need of caseworkers

The Camp Fire Long Term Recovery Group is in need of more caseworkers to help survivors.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Long term recovery group in need of caseworkers

Long term recovery group is in need of more case workers... to help survivors.

As action news now reporter christina vitale reports, right now there is not enough help to meet the demand.

It's lack of funding and resources from the state and federal government that executive director matt plotkin says is restricting them from meeting the need here in the county.

Pkg plotkin says they have 8 disaster case management agency's and 37 case managers hired in the county - only 12 of those are federally funded.

Sot: plotkin says there were 910 open cases in november and 94 were closed that month.

Plotkin told action news now the group's role is to bridge the gap that government does not do.

Sot: plotkin says 7 thousand households are available for fema assistance&amp; and fema's metric designates 35 cases to 1 case manager.

Sot: plotkin says at the end of the day they are member driven and survivor focused sot: and that need i mentioned earlierãplotkin said an assesment by world renew will be taking place in the burn scar area to survery survivors &amp;.

And that'll help the group be able to figure out what resources are missing and how to translate that into their requests to either philanthropic or federal levels..

Reporting in chico christina vitale action news now coverage you can count on.

The needs assessment will take place from january 13th through the 24th.###




You Might Like


Tweets about this

ActionNewsNow

Action News Now With 7,000 cases throughout Butte County, the executive director of The Camp Fire Long Term Recovery Group said the… https://t.co/fvlyEIvMf1 6 minutes ago

genwhitaker

Genevieve Whitaker STX Long Term Recovery Group-LTRG Children’s parade troupe info.! Great effort STX LTRG in engaging our youth. STX… https://t.co/ooREjmq0jz 4 days ago

Talkingdrugs

TalkingDrugs Not to be confused with a sponsor from a 12-step group, a peer recovery coach is a person who provides non-clinical… https://t.co/FJFlNmNdmK 1 week ago

curlyasian85

curlyasian RT @ThePatrickStorm: On NFL Live, they’re questioning the long term impact re-injuring his pec, would have on JJ Watt, despite multiple doc… 1 week ago

JHouse5523

JHouse RT @BlueChipDaily: $MJ Another long-term potential turnaround group on watch. Not a core group for me, but the recovery, whenever it happen… 1 week ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Metallica Donates $200,000 to California Wildfire Relief Efforts [Video]Metallica Donates $200,000 to California Wildfire Relief Efforts

Metallica Donates $200,000 to California Wildfire Relief Efforts. The recent slew of wildfires in California has left thousands displaced and without power. The band has donated relief funds..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:16Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.