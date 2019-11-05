Long term recovery group in need of caseworkers

Long term recovery group is in need of more case workers... to help survivors.

As action news now reporter christina vitale reports, right now there is not enough help to meet the demand.

It's lack of funding and resources from the state and federal government that executive director matt plotkin says is restricting them from meeting the need here in the county.

Pkg plotkin says they have 8 disaster case management agency's and 37 case managers hired in the county - only 12 of those are federally funded.

Sot: plotkin says there were 910 open cases in november and 94 were closed that month.

Plotkin told action news now the group's role is to bridge the gap that government does not do.

Sot: plotkin says 7 thousand households are available for fema assistance& and fema's metric designates 35 cases to 1 case manager.

Sot: plotkin says at the end of the day they are member driven and survivor focused sot: and that need i mentioned earlierãplotkin said an assesment by world renew will be taking place in the burn scar area to survery survivors &.

And that'll help the group be able to figure out what resources are missing and how to translate that into their requests to either philanthropic or federal levels..

Reporting in chico christina vitale action news now coverage you can count on.

The needs assessment will take place from january 13th through the 24th.###