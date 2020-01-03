Thousands have yet to receive 2018 Missouri state income tax refunds

NEW AT TEN -- WHERE ISTHE MONEYTHAT'S THE QUESTIONTHOUSANDS OFMISSOURIANS ARE STILLASKING AFTER NOTRECEIVING THEIR 20-18STATE TAX REFUNDS41 ACTION NEWSREPORTER ARIELROTHFIELD SPOKE TO ONEPHOTOGRAPHER WHOHOPES HIS MONEY WILLCOME SOON.Chris Smith/ Waiting for StateTaxRefundThis is an articleKNOWS ALOT ABOUTDEADLINESHE MEETS ONE EVERYMONTHChris Smith/ Waiting for StateTaxRefundI was the only one that wasdoing the pictures so now I amthe Missouri CannabisIndustry PhotographerBUT THERE'S ONEDEADLINE THAT HASN'TBEEN METChris Smith/ Waiting for StateTaxRefundI filed the 10th of February oflast year.

And I still haven'trecieved one thing backHIS 20-18 STATE TAXRETURN REFUNDChris Smith/ Waiting for StateTaxRefundIt said on my TurboTax that itwas approved and my refundwas coming back for $306CHRIS STILL HASN'TRECEIVED ITAND NEITHER HAVE ABOUT9-THOUSAND MISSOURIANSChris Smith/ Waiting for StateTaxRefundI mean it's definitelyfrustrating.

If I didn't pay thetaxes to the state, I would bepenalizedA QUICK SEARCH ONLINE..SHOWS THE STATE ISSUPPOSED TO ISSUEREFUND CHECKS WITHIN45 DAYS OF RECEIVINGTAXPAYER RETURNSOTHERWISE IT PAYSINTERESTPatrick Ishmael/ Show MeInstituteDirector of GovernmentAccountabilityThat's money that's not goingto go towards things likeroads.

It's not going to gotowards things like educationSO FAR, MISSOURI HASPAID ABOUT 1-POINT-8MILLION DOLLARS INREFUND INTERESTA NUMBER THAT'SCONTINUING TO GROWPatrick Ishmael/ Show MeInstituteDirector of GovernmentAccountabiliGovernment can take themoney from you.

It's notearning the money, it's notasking for money, it's taking itfrom you.

And that imposes ahigher bar of responsibility andaccountability.WHILE CHRIS FEELSSHORTCHANGEDChris Smith/ Waiting for StateTaxRefundI just brought my W-2showing you that I did work, Idid file.HE'S STILL PLANNING ONMEETING HIS DEADLINE...Chris Smith/ Waiting for StateTaxRefundRight, I'm getting ready to filemy taxes for 2019HOPING EVENTUALLY HE'LLGET WHAT HE'S OWED BYMISSOURIChris Smith/ Waiting for StateTaxRefundI'd be amazed if I got my2019 return back before my18.

I am going to file at aboutthe same time so we'll seewhich year comes back firstEARLIER IN 20-19 THESTATE BLAMMED THE LATEREFUNDS ON A NEWSYSTEMWE REACHED OUT TO THEDEPARTMENT OF REVENUETO SEE IF THOSEGLITCHES WERE REPAIREDAND IF THE OFFICE ISREADY FOR 20-19RETURNSWE HAVE NOT HEARBACK.IF YOU ARE STILL MISSINGYOUR MONEY, THE STATEAUDITOR'S OFFICE ISOFFERING TO HELPYOU CAN EITHER CALL ASPECIAL HOTLINE OR FILLOUT A FORM... WE HAVE A