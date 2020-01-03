Trump Orders Airstrike That Kills Top Iranian General

The Pentagon confirmed that Iranian Gen.

Qassim Soleimani was targeted in the attack near Baghdad Airport.

Soleimani was the head of Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards and one of the most powerful figures in the country.

A statement from the Pentagon claimed the strike “was aimed at deterring future Iranian attack plans.”.

General Soleimani was actively developing plans to attack American diplomats and service members in Iraq and throughout the region, Pentagon, via statement .

General Soleimani also approved the attacks on the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad that took place this week, Pentagon, via statement .

President Trump tweeted a photo of an American flag.

According to Iraq state TV, Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis, deputy commander of the Popular Mobilization Forces, was also killed.