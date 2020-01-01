Global  

Jack Eichel's penalty-shot goal in OT

Jack Eichel's penalty-shot goal in OT

Jack Eichel's penalty-shot goal in OT

Jack Eichel fires the puck past Mike Smith's glove on a penalty shot in overtime, lifting the Sabres to a 3-2 win
Recent related news from verified sources

Eichel's penalty-shot goal seals Sabres 3-2 win over Oilers

Eichel's penalty-shot goal seals Sabres 3-2 win over OilersJack Eichel scored on a penalty shot 1:09 into overtime and the Buffalo Sabres rallied from a...
FOX Sports - Published

Leaky Oilers squander lead before falling in OT to slumping Sabres

Jack Eichel scored on a penalty shot 1:09 into overtime and the Buffalo Sabres rallied from a...
CBC.ca - Published


VinceGnozzo

Vince Gnozzo RT @PR_NHL: Jack Eichel is the first player in @BuffaloSabres history to score a penalty-shot goal in overtime. #NHLStats https://t.co/Wr7I… 5 minutes ago

Smackoff01

Tony RT @BradyTrett: Jack Eichel penalty shot OT winner https://t.co/S5wnTAFyFw 18 minutes ago

CarrForrest

Forrest Carr RT @SabresPlays: "He did it again! He did it again!" Jack Eichel wins it on a penalty shot 3-2 #Sabres50 #LetsGoOilers https://t.co/RHL2Jpz… 52 minutes ago

TheBuffaloSabre

Buffalo Sabres Fans Jack Eichel scores on penalty shot in OT after Sabres lose Victor Olofsson https://t.co/iMH2zs2ore #NHLSabres https://t.co/xuqUZr2mdJ 1 hour ago

fredette

yves fredette #Sabres50 Jack Eichel' Bobby Orresque end-to-end drive calls for a penalty shot that resulted in a win for the… https://t.co/epX39GuPwz 1 hour ago

unbsportsny

UNB! Sports New York Jack Eichel's penalty shot heroics give the @BuffaloSabres the OT win vs. the @EdmontonOilers. #EDMvsBUF https://t.co/xE0bLXph8U 1 hour ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Jack Eichel records his first career shorthanded goal with highlight-reel move [Video]Jack Eichel records his first career shorthanded goal with highlight-reel move

Buffalo Sabres forward Jack Eichel toe drags a defender and backhands home his first career shorthanded goal to give the Sabres a 4-1 lead over the Tampa Bay Lightning

Credit: NHL     Duration: 01:00Published

