Hardik Pandya Natasa Stankovic BADLY TROLLED For Their Engagement Ceremony

Video Credit: Bollywood NOW - Duration: 03:48s
Hardik Pandya Natasa Stankovic BADLY TROLLED For Their Engagement Ceremony

Hardik Pandya Natasa Stankovic BADLY TROLLED For Their Engagement Ceremony

Cricketer #HardikPandya and Serbian Actress #NatasaStankovic got trolled for their relationship and engagement.

Watch the story.
Recent related news from verified sources

Hardik Pandya announces engagement with Serbian actress Natasa

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya on Wednesday announced his engagement with Serbian actress Natasa...
Mid-Day - Published Also reported by •SifyIndiaTimesZee News


'I'm so ecstatic that they are getting married,' says Natasa Stankovic's ex Aly Goni on her engagement with Hardik Pandya (Exclusive)

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic's engagement post on Instagram garnered much love from all the...
Bollywood Life - Published


HindustanTimes

Hindustan Times Natasa Stankovic’s ex-boyfriend reacts on her engagement with Hardik Pandya https://t.co/ZfcQOueurT 28 minutes ago

Mohanku25683347

Mohankumar Rumoured ex girlfriend Urvashi Rautela reacts to Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic’s engagement Rumoured ex girlf… https://t.co/HOXVfAvtj4 1 hour ago

himalro18

Himal Chand 🇳🇵 Hardik Pandya Natasa Stankovic BADLY TROLLED For Their Engagement Ceremony https://t.co/DuAfF529OS via @YouTube 1 hour ago

TeluguBulletin

TeluguBulletin.com #HardikPandya Girl Friend #NatašaStanković Hot Bikini Pics #HardikPandyaEngaged @hardikpandya7 @NatasaStankovi4… https://t.co/Y5hVJmMYQe 2 hours ago

EmmaCooperd3bk

Emma Cooper RT @newsencender: Start Indian Cricketer Hardik Pandya on Wednesday announced his engagement with charming actress Natasa Stankovic. The co… 2 hours ago

fpjindia

Free Press Journal Hardik Pandya's fiancee Natasa Stankovic's swimsuit pics are setting the pool on fire @hardikpandya7… https://t.co/qfU6Nc23Be 2 hours ago

namrata1984

Namrata Nath RT @ashoklalla: It's interesting that Times of India thinks that Hardik Pandya needs the *cricketer* qualifier but Natasa Stankovic needs n… 2 hours ago

AkashCh04114783

Akash Chavan RT @indiatvnews: #HardikPandya Hardik Pandya announces engagement with Natasa Stankovic, shares first pictures https://t.co/t7CL55QtJP 2 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Kohli congratulates Hardik Pandya-Natasa Stankovic on engagement 'surprise' [Video]Kohli congratulates Hardik Pandya-Natasa Stankovic on engagement 'surprise'

Cricketer Hardik Pandya stumped everyone by announcing his engagement with actor Natasa Stankovic on the first day of 2020. The couple got engaged in Dubai and were seen taking a ferry ride along with..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:56Published

Urvashi Rautela reacts to rumoured ex Hardik Pandaya's engagement news [Video]Urvashi Rautela reacts to rumoured ex Hardik Pandaya's engagement news

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya recently surprised everyone by getting engaged to Serbian actress-dancer Natasa Stankovic

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 01:06Published

