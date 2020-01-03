FDA Bans Vape Flavors In An Attempt To Curb Teen Usage 38 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Duration: 02:35s - Published FDA Bans Vape Flavors In An Attempt To Curb Teen Usage Just one day after the New Year, the FDA took action in an attempt curb the teen vaping crisis — announcing its plan to ban mint, desert and fruit-flavored e-cigarette cartridges popular with teenagers across the county. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this