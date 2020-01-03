Global  

FDA Bans Vape Flavors In An Attempt To Curb Teen Usage

FDA Bans Vape Flavors In An Attempt To Curb Teen Usage

FDA Bans Vape Flavors In An Attempt To Curb Teen Usage

Just one day after the New Year, the FDA took action in an attempt curb the teen vaping crisis — announcing its plan to ban mint, desert and fruit-flavored e-cigarette cartridges popular with teenagers across the county.
