Tamil Nadu local body election: 79-year-old woman wins from Madurai

Tamil Nadu local body election: 79-year-old woman wins from Madurai

A 79-year-old woman won local body election in Madurai.

Veerammal Azhagappan won the election from Arittapatti village in Melur Taluk.

Azhagappan was up against seven other candidates.

She won with a margin of 199 votes.
