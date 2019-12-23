Global  

Australia PM feels the heat from bushfire victims

Australia PM feels the heat from bushfire victims

Australia PM feels the heat from bushfire victims

Prime Minister Scott Morrison faced criticism when he visited a community in the aftermath of severe bushfire damage on Thursday.
