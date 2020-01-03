woodwards first day

Push alerts.

In her first week in office-- spokane mayor nadine woodward promising to deliver on one of her major campaign promises.

Mayor woodward says her office just picked a new spot for the police precinct.

She wants to move it back into the downtown core.nothing is finalized yet--so woodward won't say where the location is.

Alongside this project-- woodward says her staff is creating a task force to find solutions for homelessness, housing and economic development.on top of all that --woodward says she's focused on mending the relationship between the mayor's office -- and city council...which some members say, faltered over the last few years.

(12:48:16:04 (11) nadine woodward"i think we have a lot more common ground than we have differences and we need to do a better job of sharing those victories and celebrate those victories so that the narrative isn't always about the battles."12:31:53:55 (8) breean beggs"i'm really looking forward to that new tone so that we can put our energy into the real problems instead of personal disputes."

12:41:16:45 (5) lori kinnear "we're not going to agree on everything, but 95% of the things we do, we will agree on.")the other five the other five percent -- could define this administration.woodward says -- she's going to put her money where her