Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

woodwards first day

Video Credit: KXLY - Published < > Embed
woodwards first daywoodwards first day
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

woodwards first day

Push alerts.

In her first week in office-- spokane mayor nadine woodward promising to deliver on one of her major campaign promises.

Mayor woodward says her office just picked a new spot for the police precinct.

She wants to move it back into the downtown core.nothing is finalized yet--so woodward won't say where the location is.

Alongside this project-- woodward says her staff is creating a task force to find solutions for homelessness, housing and economic development.on top of all that --woodward says she's focused on mending the relationship between the mayor's office -- and city council...which some members say, faltered over the last few years.

(12:48:16:04 (11) nadine woodward"i think we have a lot more common ground than we have differences and we need to do a better job of sharing those victories and celebrate those victories so that the narrative isn't always about the battles."12:31:53:55 (8) breean beggs"i'm really looking forward to that new tone so that we can put our energy into the real problems instead of personal disputes."

12:41:16:45 (5) lori kinnear "we're not going to agree on everything, but 95% of the things we do, we will agree on.")the other five the other five percent -- could define this administration.woodward says -- she's going to put her money where her




You Might Like


Tweets about this

BigTeezo

Tre Fucking Dutty Bitch RT @PastorFredinho: @BigTeezo Were fucked as long as woodwards there man, first thing we need is a proper manager/coach who can actually at… 2 days ago

PastorFredinho

🚫 @BigTeezo Were fucked as long as woodwards there man, first thing we need is a proper manager/coach who can actuall… https://t.co/kFNM5GnhWZ 2 days ago

BuffWarren

Buff Warren @Mr_Alberta Continuing boxing up for the move: My first #trading app...I mean game #stockticker. My folks secured t… https://t.co/jb1qyg6ZWM 6 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.