U.S. says it killed a top Iranian commander

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:24s
The United States killed Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani, head of the elite Quds Force and spearhead of Iran&apos;s spreading military influence in the Middle East, on Friday in an air strike at Baghdad airport, the Pentagon and Iran said.

His death marks a new escalation between the U.S. and Tehran.

Olivia Chan reports.
News24.com | Top Iran commander Qasem Soleimani killed in US strike on Baghdad

Top Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani was killed Friday in a US strike on Baghdad's international...
News24 - Published Also reported by •SBSReuters IndiaSify


U.S. airstrike kills top Iranian general, Iran vows revenge

President Donald Trump ordered a military operation that targeted the leader of Qasem Soleimani, a...
Premium Times Nigeria - Published Also reported by •Reuters IndiaIndiaTimes



PearlZwaan

Mary Zwaan RT @NPR: Republicans celebrated the killing of Soleimani, saying America is safer after the violent leader's death. But Democrats slammed t… 9 seconds ago

ruth6625

sonya carter RT @NBCNews: Speaker Pelosi says President Trump carried out the U.S. airstrike that killed a top Iranian commander in Iraq without the con… 9 seconds ago

ApiWenuwen

Truth First - Lanka RT @NPR: BREAKING: The Pentagon says the U.S. military killed Qassim Soleimani, a top Iranian military leader, at the direction of Presiden… 25 seconds ago

ApiWenuwen

Truth First - Lanka RT @NPR: As the head of Iran's elite Quds Force, Soleimani is said to be responsible for the country's development and coordination with mi… 27 seconds ago

OsinakaFOREX

Collins Osinaka Iloabuchi RT @business: The Iranian government has declared three days of public mourning for top commander Qassem Soleimani, who was killed in a U.S… 39 seconds ago

shakshouka_

HTH RT @ajamubaraka: This is why Black Alliance for Peace says "not one drop of blood from working class and poor to defend capitalist oligarch… 49 seconds ago

onceMJuponatime

007 enough RT @cnni: The commander of Iran’s Quds Force has been killed in a United States strike ordered by President Trump and aimed at “deterring f… 53 seconds ago

a_kaahu

Kaahu like a bird RT @CNN: “I have a lot of concerns about a President who has already shown to have no strategy for the larger challenges we have in the Mid… 56 seconds ago


US kills Iran’s most senior general in Baghdad air strike [Video]US kills Iran’s most senior general in Baghdad air strike

The United States killed Iran’s top general and the architect of Tehran’s proxy wars in the Middle East in an air strike at Baghdad’s international airport on Friday, an attack that threatens to..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:17Published

Iran vows retaliation after US kills its top general in Iraq [Video]Iran vows retaliation after US kills its top general in Iraq

The United States killed Iran’s top general and the architect of Tehran’s proxy wars in the Middle East in an airstrike at Baghdad’s international airport on Friday, an attack that threatens to..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:43Published

