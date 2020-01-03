Global  

This is why US killed Iran Revolutionary Guards commander Qasem Soleimani | OneIndia News

This is why US killed Iran Revolutionary Guards commander Qasem Soleimani | OneIndia News

This is why US killed Iran Revolutionary Guards commander Qasem Soleimani | OneIndia News

Iran Revolutionary Guards commander Qasem Soleimani was killed in an airstrike at Baghdad airport this morning.

This was a defensive action taken by the US, and ordered by its President Donald Trump.

This airstrike has significantly raised tensions with Iran, a country with which US ties have been deteriorating rapidly starting with economic sanctions and now entering military action as well.
Pentagon confirms Donald Trump ordered killing of Iran Guards commander

US President Donald Trump ordered the killing of Iran Revolutionary Guards commander
Iran's regional pointman: All you need to know about General Qasem Soleimani

Revolutionary Guards commander Qasem Soleimani, who was killed Friday in a US strike
Infants death in Kota: Mayawati demands Rajasthan CM's resignation | Oneindia News

INFANTS' DEATH IN KOTA: MAYAWATI DEMANDS RAJASTHAN CM'S RESIGNATION, PM MODI INAUGURATES 107TH INDIAN SCIENCE CONGRESS, MAMATA LEADS PROTEST MARCH AGAINST CAA, UNION MINISTER NITIN GADKARI SLAMS SHIV..

Analysis: Did the US just 'declared war' against Iran?

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei says harsh revenge awaits the "criminals" who killed the commander of its elite Quds Force, Qassem Soleimani.

