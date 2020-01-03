This is why US killed Iran Revolutionary Guards commander Qasem Soleimani | OneIndia News

Iran Revolutionary Guards commander Qasem Soleimani was killed in an airstrike at Baghdad airport this morning.

This was a defensive action taken by the US, and ordered by its President Donald Trump.

This airstrike has significantly raised tensions with Iran, a country with which US ties have been deteriorating rapidly starting with economic sanctions and now entering military action as well.