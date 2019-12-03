Trump tweeted almost more than twice as much in 2019 than 2018

In 2019 President Donald Trump tweeted 7,700 times to his 68 million followers.

According to Business Insider, in 2018 he only tweeted 3,600 times.

In December 2019, Trump set a new record for the number of tweets he made in a single day: 123.

This days of constant tweets was about the impeachment process, denying his did anything wrong.

Over half of his tweets throughout the year were attacking others, such as Democrats and news outlets.