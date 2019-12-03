Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Trump tweeted almost more than twice as much in 2019 than 2018

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:32s - Published < > Embed
Trump tweeted almost more than twice as much in 2019 than 2018

Trump tweeted almost more than twice as much in 2019 than 2018

In 2019 President Donald Trump tweeted 7,700 times to his 68 million followers.

According to Business Insider, in 2018 he only tweeted 3,600 times.

In December 2019, Trump set a new record for the number of tweets he made in a single day: 123.

This days of constant tweets was about the impeachment process, denying his did anything wrong.

Over half of his tweets throughout the year were attacking others, such as Democrats and news outlets.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Prosecutors claim Avenatti was over $15 million in debt during alleged Nike extortion

California attorney Michael Avenatti, known for representing porn actress Stormy Daniels in a lawsuit...
Reuters - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump Tweeted Almost More Than Twice As Much In 2019 Than 2018 [Video]Trump Tweeted Almost More Than Twice As Much In 2019 Than 2018

In 2019 President Donald Trump tweeted 7,700 times to his 68 million followers. According to Business Insider, in 2018 he only tweeted 3,600 times. In December 2019, Trump set a new record for the..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:32Published

Jim Cramer: Now Isn't the Time to Change Your 2020 Investing Gameplan [Video]Jim Cramer: Now Isn't the Time to Change Your 2020 Investing Gameplan

President Donald Trump told reporters in London that a U.S.-China trade agreement may have to wait until after next year's presidential elections. Speaking to the media during a three-day visit to the..

Credit: The Street     Duration: 02:20Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.