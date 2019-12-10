|
Donnie Wahlberg tipped a waitress $2,020!
|
Donnie Wahlberg left an IHOP waitress a $2,020 tip to celebrate the start of the New Year, as part of a new generous challenge named the #2020Challenge.
|
|
|
|
|