Meat Loaf Calls Himself 'A Sex God'

Meat Loaf Calls Himself 'A Sex God'

Meat Loaf Calls Himself 'A Sex God'

Meat Loaf, whose real name is Marvin Lee Aday, said he was always a “ladies man,” even when he was fat.

During an interview with The Daily Mail, the musician called himself “a sex God.” Aday has lost 70 pounds since his rockstar days, saying he doesn’t eat “anything over 5g of fat and 3g of sugar.” He then criticized men of today, saying “they don’t do anything right” and all they want is “to get laid.
Meat Loaf Says He Is 'A Sex God' & Believes Greta Thunberg Is 'Brainwashed'

Meat Loaf isn’t sure about teen climate activist Greta Thunberg. The 72-year-old rock star opened...
Billboard.com



