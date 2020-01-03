Global  

Tangerang's streets in Indonesia submerged with floodwaters as death toll reaches 43

Footage filmed in Tangerang, Indonesia shows an entire neighbourhood submerged with floodwaters.

On Tuesday (December 31) night the capital Jakarta and its satellite cities, including Tangerang, experienced their worst rainfall in over a decade.

At least 43 people have been killed and tens of thousands have been left homeless.

The footage was captured on January 2.




