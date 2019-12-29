|
Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan praise charity for spreading 'joy'
|
Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 01:16s - Published < > Embed
Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan praise charity for spreading 'joy'
Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, have praised the Good News Movement for bringing people "joy", as part of a new Instagram initiative.
|
|
Recent related news from verified sources
|Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have filed a trademark for their personal royal foundation. It was...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.com
|Before Duchess Meghan Markle was a royal after marrying Prince Harry, she ran a lifestyle site called...
Just Jared - Published
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this
Recent related videos from verified sources