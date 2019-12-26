Global  

Icelandic tradition sees families clear record snowfall from cemeteries on Christmas Day

Icelandic tradition sees families clear record snowfall from cemeteries on Christmas Day

Icelandic tradition sees families clear record snowfall from cemeteries on Christmas Day

Families in Iceland engaged in a tradition on Christmas Day and Christmas Eve of visiting and marking deceased relatives at cemeteries, however in 2019 this was complicated by record snowfall in north
Icelandic tradition sees families clear record snowfall from cemeteries on Christmas Day

Families in Iceland engaged in a tradition on Christmas Day and Christmas Eve of visiting and marking deceased relatives at cemeteries, however in 2019 this was complicated by record snowfall in north Iceland.

Footage shows people visiting a cemetery in Akureyri with shovels in order to dig out their family sites, some buried up a metre deep.

Cleared graves can be seen with lit candles, wreaths and other Christmas ornaments.




