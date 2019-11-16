Global  

Bhumi to make special appearance in 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan'

Actress Bhumi Pednekar is set to share screen space with actor Ayushmann Khurrana once again in "Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan".
Mumbai, Jan 3 (IANS) Actress Bhumi Pednekar is set to share screen space with actor Ayushmann...
Bhumi Pednekar returns to Shubh Mangal Saavdhan's sequel with Ayushmann Khurrana

Bhumi Pednekar is returning to the sequel of Shubh Mangal Saavdhan. According to a report, Bhumi is...
