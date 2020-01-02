Mental health film to be shown at FA Cup matches

A short film narrated by Prince William will be played at the start of FA Cup matches to raise awareness on mental health.

Recent related news from verified sources Prince William narrates mental health film for FA Cup games A film narrated by the Duke of Cambridge will urge football fans to look after their mental health.

BBC News - Published 7 hours ago



Why every FA Cup third round game will kick-off one minute later than scheduled All FA Cup third round ties will be played one minute later than scheduled this weekend, The FA has...

talkSPORT - Published 23 hours ago



