Mental health film to be shown at FA Cup matches

Mental health film to be shown at FA Cup matches

Mental health film to be shown at FA Cup matches

A short film narrated by Prince William will be played at the start of FA Cup matches to raise awareness on mental health.
Prince William narrates mental health film for FA Cup games

A film narrated by the Duke of Cambridge will urge football fans to look after their mental health.
BBC News - Published

Why every FA Cup third round game will kick-off one minute later than scheduled

All FA Cup third round ties will be played one minute later than scheduled this weekend, The FA has...
talkSPORT - Published


sportchaplaincy

Sports Chaplaincy UK RT @sportchaplaincy: Our Scottish Director of @sportchaplaincy UK, @MarkFlemingPMHS will be chatting about #mentalhealth in sport with a me… 29 seconds ago

SUFmentalwealth

Suffolk User Forum Mental health: Prince William narrates film to be shown at FA Cup fixtures https://t.co/HuGLJzdyCd 4 minutes ago

Utopia_Roxs

James Woolnough Mental health: Prince William narrates film to be shown at FA Cup fixtures https://t.co/0DyMe78PvS 4 minutes ago

Mothership76

Andria Edney RT @officialmix96: NATIONAL NEWS: Mental health: Prince William narrates film to be shown at FA Cup fixtures https://t.co/oxwZ233f7q 14 minutes ago

RTDRUFC

RED ‘TIL DEAD RT @bbc5live: 'Football for those 90 minutes...that was like my medication.' @KEVIN11ELLISON is one of the footballers starring in a new m… 35 minutes ago

tonylove14

flower girly RT @SkyNews: The short film narrated by the Duke of Cambridge will be played at the start of FA Cup matches encouraging football fans to lo… 37 minutes ago

YahooSportUK

Yahoo Sport UK Prince William joins a host of footballers in bringing awareness to Mental Health. https://t.co/ZHy1lho0MI 41 minutes ago

nethertonboy1

blackcountryvelo Mental health: Prince William narrates film to be shown at FA Cup fixtures https://t.co/wuytiDmsRl 53 minutes ago


FA Cup fans shown mental health film [Video]FA Cup fans shown mental health film

A new campaign is targeting FA Cup crowds this weekend, aiming to get fans to 'Take A Minute' for their mental health.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 00:56Published

