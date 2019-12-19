Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Jakarta floods death toll rises to 43 as residents return to devastation

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 01:27s - Published < > Embed
Jakarta floods death toll rises to 43 as residents return to devastation

Jakarta floods death toll rises to 43 as residents return to devastation

The death toll from Jakarta flooding has risen to 43.

Footage, filmed on Thursday (January 2) in the Bekasi Regency of West Java, shows wrecked cars piled up on the roads after being washed away by flood currents.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Indonesia: Deadly flood forces tens of thousands to leave Jakarta

Indonesian authorities launched a mass evacuation as floods death toll continued to rise. The flash...
Deutsche Welle - Published

Jakarta floods recede as the disaster's death toll hits 30

The death toll from the Jakarta floods disaster has jumped to 30 as waters began to recede on...
SBS - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

primeviewtvzw

PrimeView TV Indonesia: Deadly flood forces tens of thousands to leave Jakarta Indonesian authorities launched a mass evacuation… https://t.co/U0nQzjm8D3 20 minutes ago

daniceraj

dinesh raj RT @7Dnews: The death toll has risen to 43 as a result of the severe floods and landslides that hit the capital, Jakarta #Indonesia #flood… 25 minutes ago

daniceraj

dinesh raj RT @Worldstagegroup: Indonesia will carry out cloud seeding on Friday in a bid to prevent further rainfall over the capital Jakarta, after… 25 minutes ago

7Dnews

7D News The death toll has risen to 43 as a result of the severe floods and landslides that hit the capital, Jakarta… https://t.co/Vc8oOav0G3 40 minutes ago

Worldstagegroup

WorldStage Indonesia will carry out cloud seeding on Friday in a bid to prevent further rainfall over the capital Jakarta, aft… https://t.co/W9YlE9XSlu 42 minutes ago

Adindawr

adinda RT @restyworo: Jakarta floods, day 3: - death toll rose to at least 43 - number of displaced jumps to more than 397,000 people - officials… 49 minutes ago

dailystarnews

The Daily Star "All clouds moving towards the Greater Jakarta area, which are estimated to lead to precipitation there, will be sh… https://t.co/XwoncXWARU 1 hour ago

scruffy65

Saskia Steinhorst #Indonesia wants to use #CloudSeeding to stop the #rain and consequent #flooding. I dunno, but I think halting… https://t.co/Pn14TKEbFy 1 hour ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Tens of thousands caught in deadly Indonesian floods [Video]Tens of thousands caught in deadly Indonesian floods

The death toll from flash floods and landslides in and around Indonesia’s capital Jakarta reached at least 21 on Thursday, with more heavy rain forecast, authorities said. The floods are the worst..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:07Published

Relief workers search through flooded homes in southern Thailand after heavy rains [Video]Relief workers search through flooded homes in southern Thailand after heavy rains

Relief workers today (December 19) search through villages hit by severe floods after heavy rain in southern Thailand. The area was submerged in 4ft deep water by Wednesday (December 17) after it..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:24Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.