Good Housekeeping has tea with Emilia Fox 5 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: Good Housekeeping - Duration: 05:31s - Published Good Housekeeping has tea with Emilia Fox Silent Witness star Emilia Fox sits down for tea and biscuits with Good Housekeeping. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Good Housekeeping has tea with Emilia Fox It would have to be a sort of twenty-five course dinner partyI mean you have to empty the dishwasher so many timesI love sleeping[Laughs][Music]Builder's tea or an Earl Grey teaThink I'm just going to go for a nice builder's cup of tea actuallyPick something sparklyDefinitely something sparkly and something British of courseSo, a cup of tea its gotta be hasn't itI mean I'm not very adventurous with my tea reallyBut sometimes you can't beat itAnd milkNothing fancyI like a strong cup of teaRight and a biscuitI'm going to go for an oaty Hobnob biscuitDip it inThat's like dreamySo niceOkay, I'm ready now.[Kettle boiling]Cup of teaSavouryI wish I was minimalist but I'm probably maximalistThat's so hardStrictly Come DancingNight inMy dream dinner party guestswould bedefinitely Dawn FrenchWho I've done three series of Delicious withand we had such a laughDavid Wilsonwho is the criminologist that I have done a documentary withwho is just so fascinatingbecause he's so interestingAnd my friend Ben Foglewho I was at school withand I went to his one man show the other daywhich is just utterly brilliantand hearing about his achievementsSo they would be my three dinner party guestsWhat keeps me awake at nightis nothingNothing keeps me awake at nightMy biggest extravaganceis probably having regular facialsbecause of wearing so much makeup at workSo I quite like having it all taken out regularlyand it feels like bit of a luxurybut I can tell myself its a necessityI don't have any TV guilty pleasuresbecause I love watching TVAnd I very rarely get the chance toBy the time I've been to workput Rose to bed and learnt my linesany opportunity to watch TVis certainly not guilty and is always a pleasureI've been watching Kathy Burke's All Womanon Catch Up TV and I've loved thatMy biggest culinary failI think wasWell I did a television drama with Victoria Woodcalled Ballet Shoesand we both loved eating soupAnd watching Dog the Bounty HunterI suppose that might be the guilt pleasure that I hadwatching televisionBut I shared it with WoodAnyway, Victoria was very good at making soupand homemade breadI attempted to do it for her when she came to mineMy soup was okaybut the bread was awful it was bread rocksI'm really embarrassedI'm sorry WoodSorryThe household job I try palm offor avoidis emptying the dishwasherI mean you have to empty the dishwasher so many times a dayThat's really boringI still have to do it thoughI am a keep your shoes onShoes-on-erIn my house but I will always offer to take my shoes offin someone else's housebut everyone can keep their shoes on in mineand go wherever they want





You Might Like

Tweets about this Laura/DOCTOR WHO SPOILERS! My local asda didn't have the issue of good housekeeping with Emilia on the front, grr! Still, I'll have a look on… https://t.co/3wDXP2tVnC 1 day ago Mike Garlick RT @EmiliaFoxFan: Lovely interview with @EmiliaFox 😌 how gorge does she look?! https://t.co/RmQoOFK2be https://t.co/i7UICvOG7C 4 days ago Emilia Fox Fan 🦊 RT @EmiliaFoxing_: Such a lovely little quick Q&A interview with @EmiliaFox here. Such sweet responses, and her charm pours out! All whilst… 4 days ago Foxlings 🦊 Such a lovely little quick Q&A interview with @EmiliaFox here. Such sweet responses, and her charm pours out! All w… https://t.co/BMvgnXFwcF 4 days ago BizzieBaby UK RT @GHmagazine: Emilia Fox shares the cooking fail she'll never forget, involving Victoria Wood https://t.co/sVOmsM7ffm 4 days ago Charlotte 🦊 Lovely interview with @EmiliaFox 😌 how gorge does she look?! https://t.co/RmQoOFK2be https://t.co/i7UICvOG7C 4 days ago Good Housekeeping UK Emilia Fox shares the cooking fail she'll never forget, involving Victoria Wood https://t.co/sVOmsM7ffm 4 days ago