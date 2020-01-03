Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

U.S. Kills Top Iranian General

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 02:42s - Published < > Embed
U.S. Kills Top Iranian General

U.S. Kills Top Iranian General

Iran is vowing "harsh retaliation" for a U.S. airstrike in Iraq that killed a top Iranian general, who reportedly played a role in the attack on the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad earlier this week.

CBS2's Reena Roy has the latest.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

U.S. airstrike kills top Iranian general, Iran vows revenge

President Donald Trump ordered a military operation that targeted the leader of Qasem Soleimani, a...
Premium Times Nigeria - Published Also reported by •MENAFN.comDeutsche WelleBangkok Post


Top Iranian General Qasem Soleimani Is Killed in U.S. Strike

BAGHDAD — President Donald Trump ordered the killing of the powerful commander of Iran’s...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •Deutsche WelleCBS 2Bangkok PostCBC.ca



You Might Like


Tweets about this

avinash_mailme

Avinash RT @Reuters: UPDATE: The United States killed Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani, head of the elite Quds Force and architect of Iran’s… 7 seconds ago

Bob261048

Bob Sharpe RT @DailyMailUK: Pressure grows on Boris Johnson to return from Caribbean holiday after US attack in Iraq https://t.co/bDOjdGTmlL 38 seconds ago

ForeverJamilaaa

J RT @ArgyleLoz: If you voted for Boris Johnson i hope you're happy this morning, Trump orders an air strike that kills an Iranian general, I… 49 seconds ago

Slimyy_

Slimy #Inteleoncult RT @Reuters: UPDATE: The United States killed Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani, head of the elite Quds Force and spearhead of Iran’s… 56 seconds ago

topcardeals2019

maryam jaafar RT @dt_next: #GenSoleimani and officials from Iran-backed militias were leaving Baghdad airport in two cars when they were hit by a US dron… 1 minute ago

JohnDG_

𝙅𝙤𝙝𝙣 🇬🇧 Conservative 🏳️‍🌈 Well Done ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ Qasem Soleimani: US kills top Iranian general in Baghdad air strike https://t.co/lb8d1SLLDr 1 minute ago

robalexander001

Robert Alexander LL.B., LL.M. Int'l Law BBC News - Qasem Soleimani: US kills top Iranian general in Baghdad air strike https://t.co/VN5KUrsCkx 1 minute ago

JamezSisco

Jαμες US kills powerful Iranian general Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad airstrike https://t.co/txkCSAMK2r via @timesofisrael 2 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

US Airstrike Kills Iran's Top General [Video]US Airstrike Kills Iran's Top General

CBS News' Laura Podesta reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 01:40Published

US kills Iran’s most senior general in Baghdad air strike [Video]US kills Iran’s most senior general in Baghdad air strike

The United States killed Iran’s top general and the architect of Tehran’s proxy wars in the Middle East in an air strike at Baghdad’s international airport on Friday, an attack that threatens to..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:17Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.