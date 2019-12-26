What's next for Star Wars? / After The Rise of Skywalker and Mandalorian, what will Disney do next? now < > Embed Video Credit: Digital Spy - Duration: 03:36s - Published What's next for Star Wars? / After The Rise of Skywalker and Mandalorian, what will Disney do next? What's next for Star Wars? / After The Rise of Skywalker and Mandalorian, what will Disney do next?