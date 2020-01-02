Global  

Australian PM Scott Morrison Heckled By Bushfire Victims

Australian PM Scott Morrison Heckled By Bushfire Victims

Australian PM Scott Morrison Heckled By Bushfire Victims

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison was heckled during a visit to Corbago, one of the towns that has been ravaged by bushfires this season.

Residents refused to shake the Prime Minister’s hand until he promised more funding, and told him, “you won’t be getting any votes down here, buddy.

You’re an idiot.” Morrison is facing increasing pressure as the fires continue to spread, having claimed the lives of at least 20 people and half a billion animals.
Australia fires: PM Morrison heckled by bushfire victims

Scott Morrison cut short a visit to the town of Cobargo, where two people died earlier this week.
Australian PM Scott Morrison angers residents as country burns

Australia's biggest bushfire crisis in years has reignited debate about whether Morrison's...
Bushfire victims criticize Australia PM [Video]Bushfire victims criticize Australia PM

On a media trip to fire devastated parts of Australia, Scott Morrison received heavy criticism from victims. Libby Hogan reports.

Scott Morrison: I understand wildfire victims' anger [Video]Scott Morrison: I understand wildfire victims' anger

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Friday he understood why residents he greeted in a bushfire-ravaged town angrily confronted him a day earlier.

