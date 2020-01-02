Australian PM Scott Morrison Heckled By Bushfire Victims

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison was heckled during a visit to Corbago, one of the towns that has been ravaged by bushfires this season.

Residents refused to shake the Prime Minister’s hand until he promised more funding, and told him, “you won’t be getting any votes down here, buddy.

You’re an idiot.” Morrison is facing increasing pressure as the fires continue to spread, having claimed the lives of at least 20 people and half a billion animals.